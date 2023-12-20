This is a truly unique package designed to create a new detailing business from scratch, using a step by step process we can help you with everything you need to get your detailing business up and running.





Firstly we teach you how to detail a vehicle with our own tried and tested methods that have been mastered over the years, also we can give you the knowledge of what products and brands to use, to ensure that perfect finish every time.





once your up to speed with how to get good results and understand the process behind each step we can then move on to the setting up of the business and the marketing side of the business.





This can include the following -

* Ltd company / self employed set up

* Website design and build

* Advertising

* Logo

* help via WhatsApp with any issues or problems that can occur and general advice