B90 1UB, Solihull, West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
We go above and beyond to ensure your vehicle is in the best condition Possible.. maintaining and protecting your vehicle is the key to holding its true potential value and ensures that your investment is appreciated and constantly in top condition.
detailing is a advanced level of car care. a detailers job is to go above and beyond to ensure the vehicle they are working on is as close to brand new as possible, we use a variety of tools and equipment to go the extra mile and ensure that there's a WOW factor upon showing the customer the completed job.
a ceramic coating application is a process which will help protect your vehicle once you have had any paint correction or enhancement. this liquid glass coating is designed to cure and harden, leaving a protective layer of see through glass covering your vehicles paintwork. This locks in the fresh untouched paintjob adding longevity to the quality of the clear coat paint.
Not only does a ceramic coating look 50x glossier than normal wax, it also comes with more stronger protective resilience that can outlast and out preform any wax on the market.
this is the real deal when it comes to protecting your vehicles paintwork and really does stand the test of time.
a ceramic coating can last anywhere between 18-36 months
swirl marks and micro scratches are found in the vehicles clear coat paint (the clear paint is the last stage of the painting process that goes ontop of the colour coat and gives the shine and gloss
when it comes to removing swirl marks and micro scratches we use a variety of machine operated polishers and next generation cutting compounds and polishes that cut back microscopic levels of the clear coat paint (this is called cutting) we then use a different machine polish to refine the cutting process. (this is known as the "buffing" stage or refining stage)
The Jjrs Details advanced detailing course is an A-Z of detailing knowledge and techniques. Already a seasoned valeter or just starting a new business venture in car detailing? We will walk and talk you through the process of turning any vehicle into the best it can be! Our advanced detailing course will teach you not only the fundamental skills required in detailing vehicles but move further onto the more advanced techniques for that high-quality finish.
This is a truly unique package designed to create a new detailing business from scratch, using a step by step process we can help you with everything you need to get your detailing business up and running.
Firstly we teach you how to detail a vehicle with our own tried and tested methods that have been mastered over the years, also we can give you the knowledge of what products and brands to use, to ensure that perfect finish every time.
once your up to speed with how to get good results and understand the process behind each step we can then move on to the setting up of the business and the marketing side of the business.
This can include the following -
* Ltd company / self employed set up
* Website design and build
* Advertising
* Logo
* help via WhatsApp with any issues or problems that can occur and general advice
Gtechniq crystal serum light forms an ultra-tough 9H ceramic layer offering swirl mark and chemical resistance whilst adding an incredible level of gloss to the paintwork. The high-density ceramic layer is resistant to chemicals ranging from pH2 – pH12. This characteristic also makes bonded contaminants such as tree sap, tar and hard water spots very easy to remove. Unlike mainstream wax and organic polymer coatings; crystal serum light can resist much higher and lower temperatures, they resist temperatures as low as -40oC to as high as +250oC.
Gtechniq Platinum package | 5 year ceramic coating | Paintwork, glass + Wheel coating, Leather coating and carpet and upholstery coating
Two layers of crystal serum will form an ultra-hydrophobic and hard ceramic film to your vehicles painted surfaces. This coating is resistant to highly alkaline or acidic wash solutions and aids in the prevention of micro-marring. It repels dirt, oils and iron fallout and makes water spots very easy to remove. Future cleaning becomes a simple task and an excellent level of gloss, slickness and long lasting water beading is achieved. This coating is a two-layer application process and covers paintwork, exhaust tips, any chrome features and headlights/rear lights. The minimum prep work involved with all of the ceramic coatings is the paintwork enhancement detail.
This is the most sophisticated ceramic coating that I offer which combines the best of the two coatings. Crystal serum light forms the ultra-tough 9H ceramic base layer offering supreme wash-induced swirl resistance and chemical resistance and the top coat ‘EXO V4’ provides the highly water and dirt repellent function. This is a 3-layer ceramic coating also known as the CSL black treatment and if you're planning on keeping your vehicle for 5 years + I would always recommend going for this option.
The ultimate rain repellent for the windows and windscreen with very low smear characteristics. It improves wet weather visibility and ice, bugs, tree sap and bird droppings etc. are far easier to remove. G1 will last for 2 years and 3 layers are applied for the windscreen and a single layer for all of the other windows.
A ceramic coating for the exterior plastic trim with no added unattractive gloss. It darkens trim to as new condition and protects the trim from UV fading and damage caused by contamination and lasts for up to 2 years.
Gtechniq C5 forms a chemical bond with the alloy surface offering excellent stain and contaminant resistance with up to 2 years of protection. It repels brake dust, protects the finish of the alloys and makes your wheels far easier to keep clean.
i1 smart fabric is a breathable and extremely durable fabric protectant with no change to how the fabric looks or feels. It protects against liquid spills and stains and lasts for up to 3 years. (Interior fabric and soft top convertible roofs.)
iL leather guard offers protection against UV rays, anti-stain, dye transfer and adds abrasion resistance. Two layers are applied with 24 hours curing time required between each layer, the leather guard lasts for up to 12 months.
C6 matte dash retains the factory finish on the interior plastics (dashboard, door cards, centre console etc.) It adds abrasion resistance, dirt, water and UV repellency with an easy clean effect. Protection will last for over 6 months.
Jjrs details Ltd
